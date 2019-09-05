White Sox's Zack Collins: Will play more this time around
Collins will play more during September than he did in his first callup earlier this season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Collins was in the lineup for a second straight day Wednesday, serving as the designated hitter once again. He's 2-for-5 with two walks, a triple and an RBI in the two contests. "Zack's ability to fill three spots for us, catcher, first base and DH leads me to suspect there is going to be more opportunities for him here over the next few weeks than the first time around," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. The White Sox are anxious to see if adjustments Collins made to his plate approach recently at Triple-A Charlotte carry over to the majors.
