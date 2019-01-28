Collins will begin the 2019 season at Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Collins has followed a traditional path through the organization and will be one step below MLB. The White Sox are still working with him defensively, but as a team in rebuild mode, they can expose him to the major league without much concern. At the plate, Collins bashed 17 home runs each of the last two seasons and has elite on-base skills.

