Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Tigers.

The perennial MVP candidate got the Yankees on the board in the first inning by taking Casey Mize deep. It was Judge's 44th long ball of the season, and he sits two RBI short of his fourth career campaign with 100 or more. It took Judge a little while to find his form after returning from an elbow strain in early August, but over his last 12 games he's slashing .317/.491/.634 with four homers, three steals, five RBI and 13 runs.