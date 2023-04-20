Judge went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Wednesday in a 3-2 extra-inning victory against the Angels.
Judge got the scoring started in the first inning, walloping a 412-foot, two-run homer off Griffin Canning. It was the sixth long ball of the season for the slugger, moving him into a tie for fifth place in the majors. Judge has cooled down a bit of late, going 3-for-21 (.143) over his past seven contests. However, he's worked six walks over that span, and two of his three hits have been homers.
