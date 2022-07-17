Judge went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a walk, three total runs and three total RBI in a 14-1 victory against Boston on Saturday.

Judge was somewhat overshadowed in the contest by teammate Matt Carpenter, who hit two homers of his own and drove in seven runs. Nonetheless, it was a huge game by Judge, who swatted a solo homer in the fifth inning and a two-run shot in the sixth. The slugger has gone deep three times in his past three games and leads the majors with 33 long balls on the season.