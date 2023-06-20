Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Judge (toe) experienced "a little bit of a breakthrough" after his second platelet-rich plasma injection, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

The first PRP injection Judge was given earlier this month didn't knock out all of the swelling in the outfielder's right big toe, but it would appear the second shot did the trick. While the slugger is not yet cleared for baseball activities, Boone believes Judge is "starting to turn a corner" in his recovery. Judge has been sidelined for a little more than two weeks.