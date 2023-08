Judge went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 victory over the White Sox.

Judge clubbed homer No. 21 Tuesday, taking reliever Tanner Banks yard for a solo shot in the eighth inning. After starting out August 2-for-20 (.200), Judge has hit 3-for-6 (.500) over his last two games and has reached safely seven times in 10 plate appearances.