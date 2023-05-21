Judge went 4-for-4 with one double, three RBI and one run scored in Saturday's victory over the Reds.

Though Judge is heralded for his power, he displayed his versatility as a hitter Saturday, collecting a triad of singles to go along with a double. He paired up with fellow slugger Anthony Rizzo to combine for six of the team's seven RBI in the win, as Judge individually brought Ben Rortvedt in to score twice. Judge has now recorded a hit in eight consecutive games and is hitting 14-for-31 (.452) with seven home runs, 16 RBI and nine runs scored in that span.