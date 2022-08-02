Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a double in a 7-2 win against Seattle on Monday.

Judge smacked a two-run shot to center field in the second inning for his league-leading 43rd homer of the campaign. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, only three players in MLB history -- Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Babe Ruth -- have ever hit more long balls through 104 games in a season. Judge has gone deep in four of his past five contests and in eight of 12 games since the All-Star break.