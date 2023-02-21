Judge is under consideration by Yankees manager Aaron Boone to play some left field this season during home games, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

That would allow Boone to play Giancarlo Stanton some in right field where he wouldn't have to cover much ground, thereby freeing up the designated hitter spot for others. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield last season, although none of those starts came after July. Judge actually played center field more than anywhere else last season but, of course, right field is his natural spot. His only experience in left field came in 2016 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when he started seven games there.