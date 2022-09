Judge went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Judge mashed a belt-high sinker from Shawn Armstrong 450 feet to left field to lead off the game for the Yankees. The slugger also recorded a base hit in the fifth inning and doubled and scored in the seventh for good measure. Judge now has 53 homers, a career high and the highest total since Pete Alonso hit 53 in 2019. He is now slashing .299/.401/.674 on the season.