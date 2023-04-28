site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Dealing with hip discomfort
Judge exited Thursday's game against the Rangers with right hip discomfort, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Judge was removed midway through the contest for undisclosed reasons. He seems to have avoided a serious injury, though the details remain unclear. Oswaldo Cabrera entered the game in Judge's place.
