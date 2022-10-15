Judge will bat second in Saturday's ALDS Game 3 matchup against the Guardians.

Judge spent most of the stretch run batting leadoff, though that might have been primarily about getting him as many at-bats as possible in his quest to set the American League home run record. While his .425 on-base percentage is an excellent fit for the role, the leadoff spot minimizes the number of runners on base when he bats. The lineup change could therefore be a tactical one, though it's just as likely that it's an effort to shake things up for the superstar slugger, who's gone 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts thus far this postseason. Gleyber Torres will step into the leadoff role.

