Judge went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Wednesday's 14-2 win over Pittsburgh.

While he just missed making history with a ground rule double in the fifth inning, Judge's two hits on the night extended his hitting streak to 11 games. During that stretch, he is 22-for-44 with 10 extra-base hits, 15 runs scored and 10 RBI. His next shot at tying Roger Maris' AL home run record will come during a four-game set against the Red Sox at home this week.