Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Judge slugged a solo homer to center field that was estimated to travel 435 feet in the eighth inning. The long ball was his 31st of the campaign -- the most in the majors. Judge hit 11 homers in June but has slowed down a bit with two through 11 contests in July.