Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Judge tacked on to the Yankees' lead with a solo blast to left center to put his team up 8-2. He now has four homers over his last three games and has six RBI over that span. Judge is now standing alone at second in the majors with 18 home runs through 46 games, which is the same amount he had through 46 games last season as well. The 31-year-old is on pace for another historic season and is now slashing .303/413/691 with 39 RBI, 41 runs and a 33:59 BB:K to go with a league-leading 1.104 OPS across 201 plate appearances.