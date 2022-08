Judge went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

Judge supplied the Yankees' last runs of the game with his 51st homer of the season. That blast accounted for the margin of victory. This was his first three-hit game in August, but he's flexed power with five long balls in his last eight contests. The star outfielder is up to a .297/.398/.667 slash line with 113 RBI, 104 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 126 games.