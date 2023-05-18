Judge went 1-for-3 with two walks a stolen base Wednesday in a loss to Toronto.

Judge was one of only two Yankees to reach base multiple times, and he swiped second base in the 10th inning. The theft was was his third of the campaign and his first over his past 28 contests. Judge has added 11 homers, 26 RBI, 27 runs and a .272/.377/.584 slash line through 151 plate appearances.

