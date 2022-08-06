Judge went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Judge didn't homer Friday, making this the first time he's gone consecutive games without a long ball since July 17-21. It wasn't a totally fruitless effort for the outfielder, as he picked up his 11th steal of the season after a fifth-inning single. He's yet to be caught stealing this year, and he's added a league-leading 43 home runs with 93 RBI, 91 runs scored and 17 doubles through 103 contests.