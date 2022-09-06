Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-2 win against Minnesota.

With the score tied 2-2 in the sixth inning, Judge launched a two-run shot to left field to put New York ahead for good. The performance marked his third straight game with a long ball and pushed his season total to a league-leading 54 homers. Since struggling through a nine-game homerless stretch in mid-August, Judge has gone deep eight times in his subsequent 13 contests.