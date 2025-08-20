Judge went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 13-3 victory versus the Rays.

Judge hit the first of a franchise-record-tying nine New York homers, going deep to center field in the first inning. The long ball was the slugger's 40th of the campaign, marking the fourth time in his career he's reached that milestone. Per MLB.com, Judge is the fourth Yankee -- joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle -- with four career campaigns of 40-plus homers.