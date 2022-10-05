Judge is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Just as Yankees manager Aaron Boone had hinted might be the case, Judge will be on the bench for the regular-season finale after slugging his American League-record 62nd home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Since he'll be resting Wednesday, Judge -- who holds a .311 batting average -- likely won't have a chance at passing the Twins' Luis Arraez (.315) for the AL batting crown. In addition to the home-runs category, Judge also leads the AL with 131 RBI, so he'll narrowly miss out on claiming the Triple Crown.