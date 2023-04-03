Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-0 win against the Giants on Sunday.

Judge kicked off the scoring for New York in the contest, knocking a 392-foot solo shot in the third inning. The long ball was his sixth hit of the season, two of which have left the park. Judge is off to a strong start following his 2022 MVP campaign, posting a .462/.462/.923 slash line and driving in four runs over his first three games.