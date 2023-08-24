Judge went 3-for-4 with three home runs and six total RBI in a 9-1 win against the Nationals on Wednesday.

Judge came into Wednesday in the midst of a quiet August during which he was batting just .200 with a modest (by his standards) four homers and six RBI over 19 games. The reigning AL MVP made plenty of noise against the Nationals, sandwiching a second-inning grand slam between solo shots in the first and seventh frames. The three-homer game was the first of Judge's career, and the six RBI tied his career-best mark. Despite missing over 50 games this season due to injury, Judge has belted 27 long balls, fifth most in the American League.