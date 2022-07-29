Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 1-0 win over Kansas City.
Neither team was able to produce any runs through eight frames before Judge gave New York the victory with his 431-foot walkoff blast in the ninth. It was the slugger's third walkoff homer of the season, and he joined Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees ever to accomplish that feat, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. For good measure, Judge also swiped his 10th bag in the contest. He's the third MLB player this season to reach the 20/10 mark, and he leads the majors with 39 homers on the campaign.