Judge went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Orioles.

Judge got the Yankees off to a strong start after singling to left field in the first inning and being quickly driven in by Giancarlo Stanton's RBI single. The 30-year-old then added to the lead by hitting two solo home runs, one in the third inning off Tyler Wells and the other in the eighth inning off Logan Gillaspie. This impressive display earned Judge the 28th multi-homer game of his career and the first of the season. With four homers and a .364/.436/.758 slash line through 33 at-bats, Judge is starting to display the power fans have eagerly anticipated.