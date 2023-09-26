Judge is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
The reigning AL MVP will head to the bench after a run of 22 straight starts, though his absence from the lineup isn't a surprise given manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Judge's spot in the lineup will be determined each day as he continues to play through a toe injury. There's no reason for the Yankees to push the 31-year-old during the final week of the season with the playoffs already out of the picture, though it's unclear at this point if the club is considering shutting Judge down entirely.
