Judge took groundballs at first base on Tuesday in Yankees camp, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.

Judge has never appeared at first base in a professional game, and this might have just been a fun early-spring endeavor for the big slugger, but Caldera notes that he was wearing a first baseman's glove on his left hand and appeared to be going through legitimate drills. A little more defensive versatility couldn't hurt, especially if something were to go wrong physically this year with Anthony Rizzo. Judge currently projects to serve as the Yankees' everyday right fielder in 2023.