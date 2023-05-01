Judge (hip) is not in the Yankees' lineup Monday versus the Guardians but is slated to take batting practice before the game, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Judge will miss a fourth straight start with a strain at the top of his right hip, but it would seem to be a good sign that he's taking BP. Based on how it goes, it's possible he could be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday. The Yankees have Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center field and Willie Calhoun in right field Monday.