Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday that the club is currently targeting Tuesday against the Athletics for Judge (hip) to return to the lineup.

Judge ran, threw and did defensive work at the Yankees' minor-league complex in Tampa on Friday. The outfielder is dealing with a strain at the top of his hip, but a return to the lineup against the Athletics on Tuesday would mean he misses only one extra day on the injured list. As long as as there are no setbacks, the Yankees and fantasy managers should get the reigning 2022 MVP back in their lineups at some point next week.