Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-8 victory over Pittsburgh.
After delivering his 60th home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Judge inched closer toward history, tying Babe Ruth for the second-best single-season home-run total in Yankees annals. He also passed Xander Bogaerts for the American League's top batting average to claim the lead, which to go along with his home-run and RBI (128) totals, would give him the Triple Crown if the season ended Tuesday. Judge's remarkable month of September has improved his season-long slash line to .316/.419/.703, and if it holds, he would be the first player to slug over .700 since Barry Bonds achieved the feat in 2004.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Draws closer to AL home run record•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slams homers 56 and 57•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: On base six times in twin bill•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: On another homer tear•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Crushes moonshot for 53rd home run•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches solo shot in loss•