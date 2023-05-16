Judge went 2-for-2 with three walks, a two-run home run and solo home run in Monday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Judge has hit safely in three straight games, totaling four home runs, eight RBI and four walks during that stretch. The reigning AL MVP had been in a mild slump before his recent hot stretch, but he's still slashing .274/.376/.581 with 10 home runs, 24 RBI and 26 runs scored across 33 games (141 plate appearances).