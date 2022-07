Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Orioles.

Judge launched a 456 foot two-run blast in the third inning that sent DJ LeMahieu across the plate. It was Judge's league-leading 37th home run of the year, his eighth home run in July and his fourth in his last four games. The outfielder is also on a four-game hit streak, where he has totaled nine hits in 17 at-bats. Judge has raised his batting average from .282 to .294 during that stretch.