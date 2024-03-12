Judge will not swing a bat until later this week after undergoing an MRI on his abdomen Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The good news is the MRI came back negative, but Judge will exercise caution in staying out of the batting cage for a few days, saying "there's no real need to push it." Judge doesn't appear too concerned about the injury and still anticipates being ready for Opening Day. Still, it brings a cloud of uncertainty in the middle of fantasy draft season.