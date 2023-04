Judge will undergo an MRI on his ailing right hip Friday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Judge tweaked his hip during an awkward slide in Wednesday's game versus the Twins and then aggravated it Thursday against the Rangers. He's expected to be sidelined for a few days, at minimum, and a stint on the injured list is possible, depending on what the MRI reveals. Jake Bauers has been added to the Yankees' taxi squad and will join the active roster if Judge needs to go on the IL.