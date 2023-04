Judge will miss the "next couple of days" due to a hip injury, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Judge exited in the middle of Thursday's game, but he noted that he had felt pain in his hip since earlier in the day. The issue is related to an awkward slide that occurred in Wednesday's contest. While it's unclear if a stint on the injured list will be required, Judge noted that he is not concerned about the issue being long term.