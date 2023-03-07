Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that Judge will play left field on Wednesday and Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It's been widely reported that Judge is going to play some left field during home games to allow Giancarlo Stanton to handle right field, with right offering far less ground to cover for Stanton. The outfielder might have a short acclimation period, but with Judge's athleticism he should have no trouble making the switch with three-plus weeks until the regular season starts.