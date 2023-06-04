Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in a 6-3 victory versus the Dodgers.
Judge shined in the nationally televised game, launching a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning and stalling what had the makings of a Dodgers rally by robbing J.D. Martinez of a certain extra-base hit with a spectacular catch in the eighth. Judge crashed through the right-field gate on the play, but he appeared to be no worse for the wear, saying after the contest, "We're feeling good. I think the fence got most of it," per Erik Boland of Newsday. Judge has five homers over his past six games and is up to an AL-leading 19 long balls on the campaign despite a stint on the injured list in early May.