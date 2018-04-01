Yankees' Adam Warren: Hopeful to avoid DL
Warren (ankle) was able to play catch Sunday and manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism the right-hander would avoid the disabled list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Warren looked better than Boone expected during an on-field workout Sunday, one day after the reliever suffered a right ankle contusion when he was hit by a comebacker in the Yankees' loss to the Blue Jays. It's not expected that Warren will be available out of the bullpen for the series finale, but a return to the mound at some point during the Yankees' homestand that begins Monday seems realistic.
