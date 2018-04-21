Warren was put on the 10-day DL due to a right back strain prior to Saturday's game against Toronto.

In a corresponding move, the club recalled Jonathan Holder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Warren pitched against the Blue Jays on Friday, going 2.2 innings and allowing one earned run off two hits and one walk while striking out three. He appears to have suffered the injury during that outing, which will cause him to spend some time on the shelf. The 30-year-old will be eligible to return against the Astros on May 1.