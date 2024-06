The Yankees promoted Ramirez from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Ramirez, 22, earned the promotion by slashing .290/.372/.570 with 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases over 58 games with Somerset. He plays catcher and first base and will slide into spot on the Triple-A roster vacated by Ben Rice, who was called up by the Yankees on Tuesday.