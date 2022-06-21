The Yankees claimed Abreu off waivers from the Royals on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The right-hander will join the Yankees for the second time in his career after he had previously been acquired by the organization in a November 2016 deal that sent Brian McCann to Houston. Abreu reached the majors with the Yankees for the first time in 2020 and made 28 appearances out of the big-league bullpen in 2021 before he was dealt to the Rangers prior to Opening Day. Between stops with Texas and Kansas City this season, Abreu logged a 3.46 ERA and 12:16 K:BB across 13 big-league innings. He'll fill a low-leverage role out of New York's bullpen once he's formally added to the active roster.