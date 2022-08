The Yankees placed Abreu on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation.

Abreu's move to the IL comes after he was charged with eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and two walks over eight innings in his seven relief appearances in August. The Yankees called up Luke Bard from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Abreu on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen.