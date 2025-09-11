default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Volpe (shoulder) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Volpe recently received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder to treat an injury that has been bothering him since May, so it isn't too surprising to see him heading to the bench for the start of Thursday's contest. Jose Caballero will start at shortstop in Volpe's place and bat eighth.

More News