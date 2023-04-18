Volpe will bat leadoff again for the Yankees on Tuesday against the Angels, manager Aaron Boone said in an interview on the Talkin' Yanks podcast.

It will be the second straight game that Volpe is in the leadoff spot in a lineup which also features DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu batted fifth Sunday, and it appears he might remain in more of an run-producing spot while Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) is sidelined. Volpe has struggled on the whole at the plate so far but does have exactly one hit -- including his first home run -- in each of his last five games, along with three walks over that span. It would certainly be a boost to his fantasy outlook if he's going to be hitting leadoff for a while after previously being stuck batting ninth.