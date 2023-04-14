Volpe is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the Yankees in Friday's game against the Twins.
It's been Volpe in the leadoff spot for two of the three games DJ LeMahieu (quad) has been sidelined. Volpe has struggled to get going at the dish, as he'll bring a .158/.256/.237 slash line into Friday's festivities.
