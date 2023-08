Volpe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against Detroit.

Volpe struck out in each of his first three plate appearances before hammering a solo shot to left field in the ninth inning. The long ball was his fifth over his past 16 contests, a span during which he's slashing .250/.311/.589 with 13 RBI. Volpe is up to 19 homers on the campaign and has already reached 20 thefts. He's one long ball away from becoming the first rookie in Yankees history to put up a 20/20 season.