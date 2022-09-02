Volpe was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Oswald Peraza got the call to the majors Thursday, leaving shortstop vacant at the highest level of the Yankees' farm system. Volpe has also deserved the promotion, as he's maintained a 122 wRC+ with 18 homers and 44 steals across 492 plate appearances with Double-A Somerset for the season.