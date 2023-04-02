Volpe went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Giants.

Volpe is already making a spark from the bottom of the order in the Yankees' first two games. After going 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in his MLB debut in Thursday's 5-0 win, Volpe registered his first two big-league hits Saturday and continued to showcase his wheels on the bases. He'll remain in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, manning shortstop and batting ninth.