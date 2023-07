Volpe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss against the Cubs.

After going hitless in three straight games (0-for-11), Volpe delivered a two-run home run off Kyle Hendricks that plated Billy McKinney in the sixth inning. The long ball was his 13th of the season but also marked his third in July. Through 91 games, Volpe is slashing .216/.287/.395 with 16 stolen bases and is striking out at a 28.9 percent clip.